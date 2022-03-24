Rosalie Denton Mealer, age 85, passed away March 21, 2022 at her home in Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee. She was a lifelong resident of the Boston Community and the Leiper’s Fork Community. She and her husband, Donley, built and ran the Country Boy Restaurant in Leiper’s Fork from 1969 until the early 80’s. They also ran Puckett Brother’s Grocery. Rosalie said she was a watcher…she was always watching and learning. She loved to read, sew, paint and cook. She and Donley loved to fish at their place on the Tennessee River. She was a sassy little lady that was loved by many.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Donley Mealer; mother and father, Jack and Bessie Denton; sister, Hazel Green and brother, Gary Denton. She is survived by her son, Randy (Teresa) Mealer; brother, Joe (Monty) Denton; grandson, Cannon (Jacqulyn) Mealer; granddaughter, Caitlin Mealer; great-grandchildren, Hudson English and June Mealer.
Graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Sparkman Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the Sparkman Cemetery Fund.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
