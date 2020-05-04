Rosario Gracian Correa, age 88, of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away May 2, 2020.
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was the matriarch of her family, whom she devoted her life to.
Rosario is preceded in death by her parents, Miguel and Rosario Gracian and son, Gonzalo Correa. Survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Pelayo Correa; sons, Miguel and Hernan (Desi) Correa; daughter, Ana Maria (John) Fick; daughter in-law, Lisa Correa; grandchildren, Lyndon, Jason (Chandin), Zachary, Jessica, Isabella, Victoria, Samantha and Christina; great-grandson, Lincoln; sisters, Puri Velez and Leonor Ortiz and numerous nephews and nieces.
A funeral mass will be held Monday, May 4, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Brentwood. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
