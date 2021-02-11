Roscoe Alex “Rocky” Jaco, age 41, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Feb. 10, 2021. Rocky was raised in Williamson County, Tennessee. He worked for many years with Always In Bloom and also driving a tow truck. One of his proudest times was during Hurricane Katrina when he went to do disaster relief clean up.
Preceded in death by father, Roscoe Alex Jaco, Sr.; grandparents, James Robert and Mary Nell Harris and Jess and Geneva Jaco; aunt, Brenda Cook; and uncle, Paul Jaco. Survived by: mother, Sandra Jaco Chapman; brother, Joshua Jaco; sister, Jessica Marie Jaco; nieces and nephews, Harley, Krystal and Logan Lawson, Brittany Jaco and Destiny Bennett; aunts and uncles, Glenda (Hoby) King, Carol (Larry) Osburn, Harry Jaco and Janell Jones.
Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at Pond Cemetery, Herschel Osborne officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the Rocky Jaco Memorial Fund.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
