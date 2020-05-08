Rose Marie Stutts McNabb, age 78, of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee passed away May 5, 2020. She was born in Franklin, Tennessee to the late Bill and Louise Tomlin Beard. She retired from Durango Boot Company where she worked for over 25 years.
Preceded in death by her children, Anthon Ray “Tony” Stutts and Linda Sue Farmer; and brother, James Edward “Jimmy” Beard. Survived by her sisters, Susan Bruce and Kim (Marvin) Mealer; grandchildren, Crystal (Josh) Yates, Richard (Cara) Farmer, Daniel Souders and Christopher Souders; great-grandchildren, Kaira, Kaitlynn and Rowdy Yates, Mckayla Blackburn, Cayden and Westyn Farmer and Haylee and Alli Souders; many loving nieces and great-nieces; and beloved kitty, Patches.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens with visitation one hour prior to the service. Joe Copolo will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Friends of Williamson County Animal Center.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.