Rose Marie Waller, age 65, of Franklin, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
Rosie was born in Fayetteville, Tennessee on April 23, 1955, daughter of Alfred and Charlotte Coleman, Sr.
She was preceded in death by her son, Bobby James Waller, Jr.; ex-husband, Bobby James Waller, Sr.; father, Alfred Coleman, Sr.; and brother, Alfred Coleman, Jr.
Survivors include her loving daughter, Amie (Jason Daubenspeck) Waller; siblings, Terry Michael (Susan) Coleman, Anita (Richard) Baltzer and Carolyn (James) Hawks; grandchild, Tyler Waller; great-grandchild, Braxton Lee Waller; numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Brother Ronnie Johnson officiating.
There will be a visitation one hour prior to service.
Burial will follow in Calvary Baptist Cemetery.
Tyler Waller, Terry Michael Coleman, Jason Daubenspech and other family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
