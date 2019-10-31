Rowena Curtis Chandler, age 98, of Brentwood, passed away peacefully Oct. 29, 2019.
Curtis was born February 8, 1921 in Slaughters, Kentucky. She married Curtis Chandler in 1940, raised two sons in Detroit, Michigan, then made Brentwood her home for the past 50 years. She was a member of Brentwood United Methodist Church and was active in Sunday school. Her hobbies included traveling, cooking, gardening, playing bridge, playing piano, painting, photography and sewing. She traveled extensively, taking driving trips around the country and cruises all over the world, which she continued to do with friends after her husband's death in 1983. She never missed a birthday party, a softball game or a holiday celebration with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful cook and passed on her love of cooking and gardening as well as her sense of adventure to her entire family.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Curtis Chandler; brothers, Charles Ranes of Madisonville, Kentucky and Harold Ranes of Evansville, Indiana; and sister, Joann Coomes of Slaughters, Kentucky. She is survived by her sons, Jim (Jackie) Chandler of Brentwood and Jerry (Joanne) Chandler of Destin, Florida; grandchildren, Jamie Chandler (Jimmy Hopson) of Brentwood, Jill (Shawn) Byrum of Brentwood, Joni (Jay) Daniel of Nashville, Brian Fleming of Destin, Florida; 10 great-grandchildren, Johnny, Joey, Jessie and Jake Hopson, Hope and Halle Byrum, Jacqueline Daniel, Miles, Lily and Moe Fleming; sister, Helen Byrum of Slaughters, Kentucky and many nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to her long-time friend and caregiver for the past five years, Ruth Candy Apple of Nashville.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 2 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Sebree, Kentucky from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. with funeral services to follow. Interment to follow at Slaughters Cemetery in Slaughters, Kentucky.
