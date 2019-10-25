Roy Allen McCombs, age 55 of Columbia, Tennessee passed away on Oct. 22, 2019.
Roy was an employee of General Motors in Spring Hill, Tennessee where he was well respected by all his peers. He was beloved by his family and friends for his unwavering love and support. Roy dedicated his life to give himself and his family a better one. He was a loving father, son, brother and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Roy is preceded in death by his father, Vance W. McCombs Jr. He leaves behind his sons, Roy McCombs II (Taylor Yadon) and Collin McCombs; mother, Mildred Dirjen McCombs; brothers, Michael (Nanci) McCombs and Beau (Francie) McCombs; grandson, Roy McCombs III; and mother of his children, Patty McCombs.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
