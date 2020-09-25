Roy Carl Houston, 87, of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Sept. 23, 2020. He was born on Dec. 7, 1932 in Lafayette, Georgia and was preceded in death by his wife Margaret Durham Houston.
He is survived by his wife, Emma Jane Culp Houston; sons, Rick Houston (Sharon) of Huntsville, Alabama and Jim Houston (Melinda) of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; four loving grandchildren; and six great- grandchildren. He also had loving stepchildren, Lori Tice (William) of Franklin, Tennessee and Ray Culp, Jr. also of Franklin, Tennessee, five loving step grandchildren and one step great-grandchild.
Roy’s beautiful, tenor voice and Christ-like life touched all who were blessed to know him. He was a faithful member of Brentwood Baptist Church, Korean War Army veteran and longtime L & N Railroad employee. He loved Georgia Tech football and Kentucky basketball.
The family will receive friends from 1 - 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at Brentwood Baptist Church where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with Dr. Michael L. Glenn officiating with Elder John Haynes participating.
Private family burial service will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.
Family members will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Brentwood Baptist Sunday school class, Early Risers and the Golden Heirs.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
