Roy Dennis Fitzgerald, age 71, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on July 12, 2021. Born and raised in Columbia, Tennessee to the late Henry Fitzgerald and Elsie Black Fitzgerald. Roy worked over 25 years as a truck driver. He would light up a room when he walked in. He had a big heart and always had a smile on his face. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He leaves behind his daughter, Vickie (David) Alexander; siblings, Wilma “Willie” Barron, Juanita (Jim) Riddle, and Dorris (Lori) Fitzgerald; grandchildren, Nickole (Nick) Alexander, Jean (Wesley) Wauford, and Luna Alexander; great-grandchildren, Kenzi and Hazel Alexander; numerous nieces and cousins.
The family would like to thank all of Roy’s friends who have supported him during his retirement. A graveside inurnment will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021 at the Jones Cemetery in Columbia, TN. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Jones Cemetery.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
