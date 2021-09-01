Rubie Savage Hill, age 83, of Franklin, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
Rubie was born in Franklin, Tennessee on Dec. 18, 1937, daughter of Malcolm and Gladys Savage.
She graduated from Franklin High School in 1956. She worked as a Comptroller for National Life Insurance/American General for 35 years. She was involved in Future Homemakers of America, Beta Club, Student Council, Pep Squad and class President. She received class Salutatorian.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Rayburn Hill and her parents, Malcolm and Gladys Savage, of Franklin, Tennessee.
Survivors include her sons: Randy Aydelotte and Chris Hill; her sister, Julia Minatra (Lane Minatra); brother, Charles E. Savage, and her grandchildren, Chase, Corey, Carter Aydelotte and Peyton Hill.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. – noon on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at noon with Dr. Lynn Hill officiating.
Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Nashville Rescue Mission or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in loving memory of Rubie Savage Hill.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
