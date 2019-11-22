It is with heavy hearts, soaring spirits and deep love that we announce the unexpected passing of Ruby Mae Simpkins Pewitt on Nov. 20, 2019.
Ruby was born Nov. 30, 1935 in Ashland City, Tennessee. She was world traveled and had a storied career as a travel agent. She was an incredible wife and mother, an extraordinary grandmother and a devoted daughter, sister and aunt who loved her family beyond measure. She embraced adventure well into her 80’s with a zest for life that included a recent white-water rafting trip in Montana. An avid gardener, she used many of the things she grew to create exceptional culinary dishes. She was famous for her cornbread dressing and giblet gravy. Cooking was her passion.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Cora Mae and Jesse Simpkins. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Leonard Conrad Pewitt; daughters, Debbie Pewitt, Diane Pewitt and Tammy Pewitt Holmes (Jeff); grandchildren, Andrew Holmes, Alexandra Grissim (Andrew) and Olivia Holmes; sister, Evelyn Bryan (Billy); brothers, Alvin Simpkins, Jim Simpkins (Beverly) and Ralph Simpkins.
A visitation with the family will be held at the home of Tammy and Jeff Holmes on Sunday, Nov. 24 from 1-4 p.m., 5395 Waddell Hollow Rd, Franklin, TN. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ruby are requested to go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or The Wounded Warrior Project.
