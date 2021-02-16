Ruby Proctor Rivers, age 87, passed away Feb. 12, 2021. Ruby was a native of Williamson County, Tennessee and recently moved to Unionville, Tennessee to be with family. She was a retired secretary for Williamson Memorial Gardens with 30-plus years of service. She attended College Grove Church of Christ.
Preceded in death by husband, Dan W. Rivers and grandson, Daniel Rivers. Survived by: daughter, Sherrie (Kenneth) Armstrong; son, Danny (Jennifer) Rivers; grandchildren, Kate (Will) Davis, Brad Armstrong, Angela (Rob) Norton, Abi (Nick) Rippy and Ali (Ben) Boyce; 11 great-grandchildren and three soon-to-be and other loving family members.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family will serve as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be nephews and staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be noon until 2 p.m. Monday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
