Ruby White Roberts, age 87, of Franklin, went to be with the Lord on June 18, 2022.
She was born in Franklin to the late Walter and Mattie Crutcher. She was a member of Craigfield Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard “L.S.” White, Jr.; brothers, Roy Crutcher, Joe Crutcher, W.B. “Sam” Crutcher and James “Bob” Crutcher; sisters, Addie Mae Hatcher, Alene Graves and Frances Skinner; step-daughter, Connie Roberts; step-grandson, Peyton Bowman.
Ruby is survived by her husband of 14 years, James Wesley Roberts of Santa Fe, Tennessee; daughters, Linda (Terry “Dugan”) Reed, Elaine (Jack) Hudson of Columbia, Tennessee and Cathey (Don) Johnson of Franklin, Tennessee; brothers, Clifton (Linda) Crutcher of Columbia, Tennessee and Milton (Brenda) Crutcher of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee; step-son, Randy Roberts of Santa Fe, Tennessee; sister, Barbara (Robert) King of Franklin, Tennessee; grandchildren, Erica (Phillip) Holmes, Rachel (Anthony) Lasseter, Robert (Charlotte) McGowan, Carrie (Trey) Hicks and Brooke (Jacob) Brandow; step-grandson, Gunner Bowman; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-grandchild and many loving family members.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com.
