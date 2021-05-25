Russell Wayne Bailey, age 81, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away May 21, 2021. He was born in Maury County, Tennessee to the late Russell and Nina Bailey. Russell was a 1958 graduate of Spring Hill High School. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Spring Hill.
Russell is preceded in death by his brother, James Harold Bailey. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Betty Crowe Bailey; sons, Michael (Barbara) Bailey, Gary (Gwen) Bailey and Glenn (Vinissa) Bailey; daughters, Melissa Edwards and Glenda (Jerry) Olive; brothers, Marvin (Sharon) Bailey and Joe Frank Bailey; sisters, Janice (Danny) Moser, Linda Bland and Debbie Tomlin; grandchildren, Brandon, Chad, Austin, Anna, Rebecca, Rachel, Kevin, Chris, Dustin, Cassandra and Kristin; 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, John Boyle officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Matthew Baker, Monty Bland, Chance Shrum, Brian Bailey, Brandon Bailey, John Moser and Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Kristin Olive. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Fraser, Billy Crowe and Bobby Turner. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to the service at SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK & FUNERAL HOME, 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.