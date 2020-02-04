Ruth Louise Shaffer Thompson passed away in Birmingham, Alabama on Feb. 2, 2020. She was born on Feb. 24, 1930 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Mrs. Thompson was the daughter of the late Edmund Kelly and Anna Lou Shaffer of Nashville, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Robert Thompson of Nashville, Tennessee. Mrs. Thompson is survived by her two daughters, Hilrie Thompson Brown (Robert [Bert]) of Rock Island, Tennessee and Laurie Thompson Bullington (John) of Birmingham, Alabama. She is also survived by her beloved five granddaughters, Kellye Brown Burks (Jeff) of Athens, Georgia, Anna Ruth Brown Kimbrough (Blaine) of Nashville, Tennessee, Mary Shaffer Bullington Akin (Spencer) of Birmingham, Alabama, Allison Bullington Wright (Kevin) of Auburn, Alabama, and Claire Bullington Morrow (John) of Birmingham, Alabama. Additionally, Mrs. Thompson is survived by eight great-grandchildren; Jay, Will and Cooper Burks, Preston and Adrian Kimbrough, Allie and Patrick Akin, and Hayleigh Wright. She loved her family greatly, and that love was returned by all members of the family.
Throughout her life, she wore many hats: Secretary at Central High School; Secretary of Oak Hill School; Bookkeeper at Resource Consultants, Inc.; church member; wife; mother; knitter of garments; wonderful food preparer; grandmother; and great-grandmother. Her greatest joy was taking care of anyone who needed it.
Mrs. Thompson was a talented pianist and organist and served as organist and choir director for many Methodist church congregations in her younger years. Even after dementia seized control of her speech and thought patterns, she would still respond to all music and was known to sing all verses of many of her favorite hymns, even though speech had failed her.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful care given to her and her late husband while they lived in Brentwood by A Grandmother’s Wish. Since her move to Birmingham, the wonderful staff at The Greenbriar at Altamont has provided utmost loving support and care. Special appreciation extends to Rhonda Bryant who gave Mrs. Thompson personal care and love, and special appreciation is expressed to all the care providers on the third floor at The Greenbriar at Altamont.
Rev. Shelby Slowey will conduct a service at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Brentwood United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from noon until time of the service at the church. Earlier that day, a private burial will take place at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her late husband, Bob. Active pallbearers will be great-grandsons, grandsons-in-law and cousin, Bert Dale. Honorary pallbearers are the Robert I. Moore Class at Brentwood United Methodist Church.
Memorial donations in her memory may be made to Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027 or charity of one’s choice. An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com, 615-377-0775.
