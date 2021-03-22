Ruth Marian Wilcox, age 99, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away March 16, 2021. Originally from Saginaw, Michigan, she enjoyed golf, playing cards, traveling and summers on the lake. She was a long-time member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Saginaw, Michigan.
Preceded in death by, her parents, Herman “Sam” and Martha Erpenstein Dreist; husband, Adelbert N. Wilcox (married Oct. 27, 1945); brother, William Dreist; and sisters, Edna Dreist and Helen Dreist. Survived by sons, Steve (Susie) Wilcox and David (Kathy) Wilcox; grandchildren, Audrey (Matt Shelton) Wilcox, Paul (Jesse) Wilcox, Aric (Holly) Wilcox and Sarah (Drew) Mucci; and several nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Alive Hospice for the care they provided. A service will be conducted at a later date at St. Andrews Cemetery in Saginaw, MI. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Dominic Catholic Church, Saginaw, MI.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
