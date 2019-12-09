Ruth Talley Reed, age 71, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Dec. 5, 2019.
Ruth dedicated her career to the banking industry with 40 years of service with First Tennessee Bank. She enjoyed her annual sister trips and her annual mother daughter trips. She loved reading and gardening. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
Preceded in death by husband, Roy Elvis Reed; father, Louis Craig Talley, Jr.; mother, Virginia Weaks Talley Key; stepfather, James W. “Jack” Key, Jr.; and sister, Jean Talley Bone. Survived by: daughters, Jennifer Reed Foster (P.B. III) Crowell and Valerie Reed (Jason) Wakefield; sisters, Susan (James) Walker, Bettie Parsley and Elissa Childress; brother in law, Jerry (Betsy) Barker; grandchildren, John Nathan Foster, Jessica Hope (Evan) Dickert and Matthew Charles Foster and other loving family members.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Rev. Dr. Vona Wilson officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Jerry Barker, Michael Barker, Bryan Parsley, Russell Parsley, Brayden Parsley and Andrew Walker will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be retired employees with First Tennessee Bank. Memorials may be to the American Heart Association. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to the service on Monday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289, williamsonmemorial.com.
