Ryan Tuck, age 32, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Nov. 24, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Ryan, better known as Tuck, was a graduate of Page High School class of 2005. He was a manager for FedEx Ground and respected by his coworkers. Ryan was an avid UT fan and loved people. He had many amazing friends that loved him as though he were family. He loved children, especially his friends Chaz and Laura’s little Matilyn. Most of all he adored his younger brother Alex. The love and pride he had for him was immeasurable. Ryan was an amazing son and brother and will be deeply missed.
Ryan leaves behind his loving mother, Trena (Blaine) Woods; father who raised him, Lon Cothron; brother, Alex Cothron; grandparents, Loretta Overcast, Jim and Susan Cothron; aunt, Brenda (Shea) Sykes; uncle, Randy (Rita) Overcast; cousins Joshua (Abby) Sykes, Kelsey Sykes and many other loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by grandparents, Raymond and Nell Tuck and Charles Overcast.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 and one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service in Spring Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Williamson County Animal Shelter or the Ryan Tuck Memorial Fund. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
