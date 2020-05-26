Sage Warren, age 21, of Brentwood, Tennessee sadly passed away on May 18, 2020.
He is survived by his parents, Brad and Michelle; brothers, Quinn and Jude; and grandparents, Donna and Emmett Collins and Barbara (late Harold) Warren. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and wonderful friends.
Sage was a 2017 graduate of Father Ryan High School where he excelled at football, baseball and basketball. He loved his family with all his heart and they loved him and will forever love him in the same way. He will be deeply missed.
Visitation with the family will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 9 a.m. until time of mass at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, Brentwood, Tennessee. Donations are gratefully appreciated in memory of Sage Warren to: Porter’s Call at porterscall.com or MusiCares at grammy.com/musicares/donations.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. www.williamsonmemorial.com 615-794-2289.
