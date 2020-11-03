Sally M. Allen, 80, passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Born Oct. 23, 1940, in Morgantown, West Virginia, she is preceded in death by father, Asa L. McCoy and mother, Emma Elizabeth Lee McCoy. Survived by her loving husband, David Allen; daughters, Jodi (John) Hudson (Eatonton, Georgia) and Julie (Mark) Courtney (Cincinnati, Ohio); son, Craig (Tommie) Allen (Nashville, Tennessee); and grandchildren, Abby Hudson, Jack Hudson, Emma Courtney, Liam Courtney, Ellie Allen, Reuben Allen and Emelia Allen. She is also survived by her sister, Dr. Ann Schofield (Bob Bessler.)
A native of Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, she was one of the “Real McCoys." She organized and celebrated many McCoy family reunions in West Virginia. Sally was a 1962 graduate of the University of Cincinnati, majoring in nutritional services. She was President of Mortar Board. She completed a one-year internship at Cincinnati's University Hospital. She worked as a dietitian at various hospitals in Ohio and Kentucky before moving to Nashville where she had a 25-year career with Vanderbilt Medical Center, managing Nutritional Services. She loved playing bridge and was a club member everywhere they lived.
While attending college, she met the love of her life, Dave, on a date, when she was a Sig Ep Queen of Hearts candidate. Married for nearly 58 years, they enjoyed many adventures and blessings. They loved parties and were well known for their large Kentucky Derby Party, which they hosted for 20 consecutive years.
During retirement, they traveled internationally each year, but her favorite trip was the annual beach vacation with her children and grandchildren. She loved the beach and a sign in her kitchen reads, "I want my toes in the water and my butt in the sand.”
She achieved her goal of retirement in 2003 and became very active in volunteer work. She worked at GraceWorks Ministries in Franklin, Tennessee throughout her retirement. She also volunteered with The Sunny Day Club at Brentwood United Methodist Church where she is a member. She also served on the church Congregation Care Committee, being responsible for providing sympathy and grief cards/booklets to all members in need. She was a member of the Wesley Forum Class. All who knew Sally describe her as the most loving person they have met. She always had a smile and kind words and will be dearly missed.
A private service will be held at Brentwood United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Works or Wesley Forum Foundation.
