Sally Odil Williams Fyke, age 85, of Nashville, Tennessee passed away at her home on June 3, 2021. She was a registered nurse in the Nashville area for over 60 years. Sally is preceded in death by her parents, Stewart and Sarah Williams; son, Scott Fyke; brother, Stewart P. Williams. She is survived by her sons, Henry (Linda Gullette) Fyke of Nashville, Tennessee, Tony (Wendy) Fyke of Nashville, Tennessee and Christopher Fyke of Nashville, Tennessee; daughters, Julie (Jerry) Agee of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, Sally (Carey) Henshaw of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Karen Fyke of Nashville, Tennessee; 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many other loving family members.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Gardens with visitation one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.