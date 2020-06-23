Samuel “Addison” West passed away on June 15, 2020 at the age of 30. Addison is survived by his mother, Rebecca Mitchell; step-father, Curt Mitchell; father, Randy West; brother and sister-in-law, Cannon and Jacqueline West; sister, Mimi West; grandmothers, Linda Jernigan and Mintie West; and uncle, Jack Jernigan. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Harry Jernigan and Grady West, Jr.
Addison was a Centennial High School graduate, an Eagle Scout, and attended the University of Tennessee. Known for his outgoing personality, kindness, and his generous heart, he was passionate about the outdoors and his family. He was looking forward to the birth of his first nephew. We will miss his sense of humor, his big smile and his love.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, at Round Hill Cemetery in Belfast, Tennessee.
