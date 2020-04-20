Samuel “Sam” Woofin Harlow Jr., age 76, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away April 19, 2020.
Sam was a member of Brentwood Church of Christ. He served our country during the Vietnam War with the US Navy. Sam served 35 years as a Mason and a Shriner. He never met a stranger and loved to make people laugh. As a Shrine Clown named “Jellybean,” Sam took pride in participating in numerous events. Sam retired with Peterson Machinery in Sales.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel W. Harlow Sr. and Ruby Dean Harlow. Sam is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Glenda Harlow; special friend of 45 years, Carolyn Turner and wonderful Cornerstone friends and neighbors.
A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
