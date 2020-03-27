Sandra Dee Mangrum Crafton, age 57, of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee passed away March 24, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Catherine Mangrum; husband, Jimmy Blythe Crafton; sister, Kitty (Wayne) Overton. Sandra is survived by her loving children, Holly Crafton, Katherine “Kathy” Crafton and Jimmy (Adrianne) Crafton; brothers, Paul (June) Mangrum, Pete (Teresa) Mangrum and Bodie (Linda) Mangrum; grandchildren “Nanny’s babies”, Savannah and Samantha Crafton and many loving nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their gratitude for all of the love and support that everyone has shown Sandra over the past years. They would love to see everyone, give hugs, share stories and celebrate Sandra’s life, but due to COVID-19 and current CDC guidelines the family is going to hold a private family service. This is not by choice, and it is with heavy hearts that this is what they are having to do, but the safety of all of Sandra’s friends and others is what matters most. A private burial will be held at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be, Jimmy Crafton, Paul Mangrum, Pete Mangrum, Bodie Mangrum, Nicholas Mangrum, Shaun Smith and Jesse Holland. Memorials may be made to GraceWorks Ministries in Sandra’s memory.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
