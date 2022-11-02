Sandra Elizabeth Moody, age 82 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away October 28, 2022.
She was born in Milton, PA to the late Carl & June Tinch. She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, George W. Moody; granddaughter, Sydney Elizabeth Robbins; sister, Suzanne Tinch Farmer. Sandra is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Mark) Robbins; grandson, Ted (Haylie) Robbins; great-grandson, Gray Moore Robbins.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 1:00PM Saturday, November 12, 2022 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate.
An inurnment will take place at a later date in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice, or do a good deed for someone in need in honor of Sandy.
