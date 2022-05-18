Sandra 'Karen' Andrews, age 76, of Columbia, Tennessee passed away May 11, 2022. She was born in Maury County, Tennessee to the late Bryan and Gladys Fly.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bennie Andrews; daughter, Kay Haywood; stepson, Roger Andrews; stepdaughters, Debbie Sullivan and Larraine Morgan; step-grandchildren, Scott Andrews and Brad Morgan; brothers, James Fly and Charles Fly; sister, Kathleen Dodson. Karen is survived by her stepson, Robert (Margo) Andrews of Culleoka, Tennessee; sister, Margaret Minchey of Pontotoc, Mississippi; niece, Terri Smith of Pontotoc, Mississippi and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Sparkman Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Danny Hosford, Brian Hosford, David Fly, Keith Cates, Charles Dunn, Charles Rufus Dunn and Patrick Andrews. Honorary pallbearers will be her devoted fur baby, Benji; friends, Lynn Bennett, Bill Culberson, Eddie Holt, Jr., Adam Holt, Steven Andrews, Brian Osborne and William Osborne.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com.
