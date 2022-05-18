Sandra “Sandy” Thompson, age 66, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away peacefully from complications of Muscular Dystrophy on May 7, 2022.
Sandy was born in Elizabethtown, Kentucky on Jan. 30, 1956.She grew up in Janesville, Wisconsin, attended St John’s Lutheran Church, and worked as a CNA for St. Elizabeth Nursing Home and Cedar Crest. She then moved to Bloomington, Illinois, worked at McDonald's and Denny’s Doughnuts where she delighted in serving customers, and she attended St John's Lutheran Church. Then she moved to Franklin, Tennessee where she attended Christ Community Church and enjoyed volunteering with her dear friends at Graceworks Ministries. Sandy had a fondness for animals, she adopted several cats and enjoyed going to the zoo. Sandy loved being in the church garden and going to the beach.
She is preceded in death by parents; Joseph Roderick and Evelyn Gertrude Berndt Brazil. Survived by husband of 37 years, Wayne Thompson of Franklin; sons, Christopher (Jennifer) Brazil Of Palm Coast, Florida and Noah Thompson of Franklin, Tennessee; brothers, Joe (Cindi) Brazil of Janesville, Wisconsin and John Brazil of Janesville, Wisconsin; Cailyn Voell (Brazil) of Mundelein, Illinois; grandchildren, Christopher Brazil Jr., Michael Brazil, Lauren Brazil and Elizabeth Brazil.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted 1 p.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Donations may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, 161 N. Clark St. Ste. 3550, Chicago, Il 60601.
WIILIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com.
