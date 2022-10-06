Sara Elizabeth Ringrose, age 28 of Thompson Station, TN passed away October 2, 2022. (Add biography here).
She is survived by her mother, Monika Anderson Petrusha, father, James K. Ringrose, brother, Jason (Lesley) Ringrose, sister, Courtney Ringrose, nephew, Connor Carlos, grandmother, Heidi Anderson and numerous aunts, uncles, and nieces.
A memorial service will be conducted Friday, October 7, 2022, at 1:00PM at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-7:00PM Thursday, October 6, 2022, and one hour prior to the service.
