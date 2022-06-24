Sara Evelyn Gatlin, age 92, of Franklin, passed away June 14, 2022.
She was born in Franklin, Tennessee to the late Walter and Eunice Ferguson Gatlin. Evelyn was a small business owner, and always the entrepreneur. She had a zest for life, loved a good meal and lived to line dance! Many were able to call her friend. Evelyn was a member of Johnson’s Chapel United Methodist Church. She was “the baby” of the family, and is the last of her nine siblings, all leaving their mark on Williamson County for over a century.
Memorials may be made to Friends of Williamson County Animal Center or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
