Sarah Anne Ledford Hardison, age 90, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away March 31, 2021. Anne is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Hardison; daughter, Kimberly Hardison Ezell; and parents, Lavoy and Eula May Collins Ledford. She is survived by her daughter, Kai Hardison; son-in-law, Guil Ezell; grandsons, J.D. (Meg) Eddins, Isaac (Carolyn) Ezell and Joseph (Lacy) Ezell; great-grandchildren, Gabie, Lexie, Lucie and Journey Eddins, and Sage, Glory, Oaks, Adaline, Ember and Analise Ezell.
Funeral Services will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday April 7, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with J. D. Eddins officiating. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service in Bryant Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. in Mooresville, Tennessee.
Active pallbearers are J. D. Eddins, Isaac Ezell, Joseph Ezell, Garth Pinkston and Guil Ezell. Memorials may be made to Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289
