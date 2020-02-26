Seth Abel Mangrum, age 25, of College Grove, Tennessee passed away Feb. 22, 2020. He was born in Norfolk, Virginia. Seth was a 2012 graduate of Page High School.
He is survived by his parents, Ken and Stephanie Mangrum; sister, Micaiah Ruth Mangrum; brother, Adam Kenneth Mangrum; grandparents, Kenneth and Linda “Polly” Mangrum; grandmother, Linda Ann Lewis; step-grandfather, Jesse Owen; aunts, Amy Mangrum, Terrie Mangrum and Vicki Lewis; and uncle, Brian Lewis.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 with visitation three hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Gwen Pullen will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Seth Mangrum Memorial Fund.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
