Shane Tanner Scruggs, age 20, of Spring Hill, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 after being involved in an automobile accident.
Shane was a graduate of Spring Hill High School class of 2018. He loved to be outdoors as much as possible and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He had a gentle soul and a contagious smile that would light up a room. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He leaves behind his loving parents, Joan (Don) Johnson and James (Lisa) Scruggs; step-grandparents, Gary and Genine Johnson, Ruth Littles, and Jill Mears; siblings, Heather (Jeff) Block, Kathryn Scruggs, Shelby (Kyle) Sowden and Frannie Beard; step-siblings, Amber (Steve) Kincaid, Donald (Rachelle) Johnson, Crystal (Marty) Keymon, Geoffrey Johnson, Kurtis Johnson, Caleb Vaughn and Josh Vaughn; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Pastor David Price officiating. Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Sunday and one hour prior to service. Burial will follow the service in Spring Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tennessee Wildlife Federation at www.tnwf.org.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
