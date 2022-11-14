Sharon Campbell passed away November 2, 2022 in Brentwood, Tenn., at the young age of 57 years old.
Beloved mother, sister and daughter; Sharon was born January 15th 1965 in Cape Town, South Africa where she attended Livingstone High School. At 16 her family moved to Queensland, Australia to escape the Apartheid. After graduating from Miami High she studied Naturopathy & Physical Therapy at TAFE University in Southport. She met the father of her children at COC Broadbeach.
After getting married and welcoming her first daughter, Sharon left Australia for the USA. She and then husband Wesley Campbell moved to America with their toddler with a dream to spread the gospel. That dream was realized in the form of their lifelong commitment to spreading the Gospel through the band known as “The Newsboys”. Sharon faithfully served in the ministry whilst raising her children and living in and out of motels, vans, busses and planes while they toured the world. She went on to author a book based on her life experiences and the valuable lessons she took from those, along with becoming a certified life coach with an emphasis on divorce counseling.
Sharon’s commitment to serving others first, was and is her gift in life. In addition, she was director of sponsorships for The AMA ArenaCross Championship & AX Promotions. Most importantly, Sharon was a loyal wife of 27 years, a loving and devoted mother to her four beautiful children and two precious grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
She is survived by her parents, Hunsie & Julie Seboa; daughters, Chanel Campbell, (husband Ben Johanson), Grace Campbell (husband Charles O’loughlin), Anna Jane Campbell and son John Wesley Campbell; brothers, Marc Anthony Seboa and Wayne Seboa; sister, Michelle Seboa, and her grandchildren, Penelope Odette Johanson and Elijah Ocean Walton.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 1:00PM Friday, November 18, 2022 at Oak Hill Assembly of God, 5200 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN 37220.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.