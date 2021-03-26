Sharon Marie Soest, age 62, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on March 15, 2021. Born in St. Louis, Missouri to Kenneth and Eleanor Bohn Zieres. Sharon was a beautiful lady, wife, mother and nanny. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her son, Lucas Soest; father, Kenneth Zieres; and sister, Becky Zieres. She leaves behind her loving husband of 38 years, Greg Soest; mother, Ellie Zieres; children, Matt and Jessica Soest; siblings, Chuck (Kris) Zieres and Chris (Mark) Leriche; grandchildren, Caden and Cordae Sowell, Natalie and Lizzie Soest, Luke Myers.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will follow the service in Spring Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Sharon Soest Memorial Fund in care of SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
