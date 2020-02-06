Sharon Wilburn Cline, age 57, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Jan. 29, 2020.
Preceded in death by father, Virgil Doyle Wilburn. Survived by: husband of 17 years, Charles Terry Cline; mother, Margie Wilburn; daughter, Katie (Jim) Turman; stepchildren, Rachel Cline and Cameron Cline; grandchildren, Julia Turman, Jordyn Turman, Gideon Turman and Gwendolyn Turman; aunt, Arvenia Wilburn; and other aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Bill Watkins officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
