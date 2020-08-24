Shawn Eric Goodbar, age 42, of Brentwood, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.
Shawn was born in St. Petersburg, Florida on Jan. 6, 1978, son of Wayne and Linda Goodbar, Jr. He graduated from McGavork High School. He worked in various elements of the construction trade for over 20 years.
Shawn is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Wayne A. Goodbar and F. Madonna Goodbar, and maternal grandparents, Louis J and Mary W. Trombley, Maternal Grandparents.
Shawn is survived by his parents, Wayne A. and Linda L. Goodbar, Jr; partner, Ronda L. Shipp; sons, Kash A. Goodbar and Knox W. Goodbar; brothers, Gregory A. Goodbar (Stormy) and George L. Goodbar (Beverly); nephew, Jordan A. Goodbar; and niece Vivian L. Goodbar.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday Aug. 28, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with the Pastor Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation one hour prior to service.
Memorials may be given to Help & Hope Recovery Solutions (New Hope Ranch) and the American Diabetic Association in memory of Shawn Goodbar.
The family of Shawn Goodbar wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Vanderbilt Life Flight, Cornerstone of Recovery, New Hope Ranch and a special thank you to Help & Hope Recovery Solutions, Richard Darden, and Jamie (a dedicated friend.)
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
