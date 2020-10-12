Shelley Ann Fette, age 60, of Lyles, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
Shelley was born in St. Louis, Missouri on Aug. 22, 1960 to Donald Edward Fette and Shirley (Jaeckle) Fette. She graduated from William Woods University, Fulton, Missouri with a B. S. in paralegal studies.
From a very young age she loved animals and most of her life she worked in the animal industry as a veterinarian assistant and dog trainer. She fostered and rescued numerous dogs finding loving homes for many. She also spent most of her life riding horses and teaching horsemanship.
Her love for animals carried over to helping others showing kindness and compassion to neighbors, friends and family. Recently she worked as a care giver for seniors who all regarded her as a kind loving and gentle person. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Edward Fette. Survivors include mother, Shirley Ann Fette; brothers, Michael Kenneth Fette of Lexington, Kentucky and Christopher Alan Fette of Franklin, Tennessee; his wife, Julie Fette; niece, Eva Fette; and nephew, Reece Bennett. Shelley also leaves behind an aunt and uncle and several cousins. Also surviving are her beloved Belgian Malinois, Gouda, 10, Ruger, 7, and her cat, Jet.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Williamson County Humane Society and Tennessee Malinois Rescue.
