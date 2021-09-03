Sherri Lynn Burdette Baker, age 64, of Bon Aqua, Tennessee passed away Aug. 30, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, Billy and Barbara Taylor Burdette; brother, John Henry Burdette and grandson, Aaron Tidwell. Survived by: husband of 36 years, Gregory Baker; daughters, Spring (Timothy) Sensing, Tarra (Nathan Johnson) Baker and Laci (Dylan Shropshire) Baker; brother, Bill, Jr. (Donna) Burdette and sister, Susie Hood.
Graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at Leiper’s Fork Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the Sherri Baker Memorial Fund. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
