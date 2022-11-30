Sheryl Elizabeth Dalton age 61, of Somerville, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Sheryl was a member of Strong Tower Bible Church. She had a strong passion for music and served as a choir. Sheryl enjoyed baking and cooking. Her biggest joy was spending time with her grandsons.
Sheryl was preceded by her father, Walter N. Dalton, Sr.
Sheryl is survived by her daughter, Sherena Bamoke; mother, Shirley Dalton; grandsons, Shane- Edwards and Cedric- Leon Bamoke; brothers, Walter Dalton, Jr., Charles Dalton, and Jeffrey Dalton; sister, Janet Webb; Special Detorie; many beloved, nieces, nephew and extended family and friends.
Funeral Service will held 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Tommy Jordan, Sr. officiating. Burial to follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held 5:00 PM- 7:00 PM Tuesday, November 29, 2022, and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
