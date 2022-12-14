Shirley Ann Dalton age 83, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022 at her home in Franklin, Tennessee. She was a devoted member of First Missionary Baptist Church. She sang in the church choir. She loved working in her flower gardens and cooking for her family. She worked as a professional homemaker for many years. Shirley was the matriarch of her family and profoundly loved her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Walter N. Dalton, Sr.; parents John Henry and Susie Jordan; daughter, Sheryl Elizabeth Dalton.
Shirley is survived by her children, Walter Dalton, Jr., Charles Dalton (Gladys), Jeffery Dalton, and Janet Wales (Anthony); siblings, Johnny Lou Dalton, Jocelyn Jordan, Tommy Jordan, Sr., Bobby Jordan, and Barbara Golden; Many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbors, and friends.
Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, December 16, 2022 at First Missionary Baptist Church in Franklin, Tennessee. Burial to follow at Pinecrest Cemetery with grandsons and great grandsons serving as pall bearers. Visitation will be from 5:00PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at First Missionary Baptist Church.
