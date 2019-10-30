Shirley Ann Giddens, age 80, of Huntington, West Virginia passed away Oct. 18, 2019.
She was formerly of Houston County, Tennessee where she was a member of the Senior Citizens Group.
She is preceded in death by late husband, Virgil Giddens; grandsons, Robert Calvin McCall; and great grandson, Christian Duncan. She is survived by: daughters, Darlene Shirley Ikerd, Nancy Marie Reynolds andNena Phillips; grandchildren, Tiffany Duncan, Brian McCall, Shaconah Cates, Kelly Keever and Joshua Keever; and eight great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the Shirley Giddens Memorial Fund. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289, williamsonmemorial.com.
