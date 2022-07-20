Shirley Eurene Smith Hooper, age 84 of Franklin, passed away July 18.
Hooper was a member of Fourth Avenue Church of Christ.
She is preceded in death by parents, Lonnie F. and Narvie Potts Smith; brothers, Lonnie Fleet Smith, Jr. and Ronald Eugene Smith.
She is survived by husband, Charles Franklin “Frank” Hooper; son, Charles “Phil” Hooper (Wendy Carter); daughters, Jana (Rex) Slatton and Holly (Andrew) Hamilton; sister, Barbara Ann (Gene) Mauss; sisters in-law, Carolyn Smith and Patricia Smith; eight grandchildren, Heath (Kelsey) Slatton, Anna Morgan Mills, Hanna (Brady) Johnson, Emily Fitzgerald, Hooper Mills, Bradford Mills, Zach Hooper and Charles Franklin “Charlie” Mills; one great grandchild, Levi Fitzgerald.
The family wishes to thank Sarah Jane Compton for the excellent care she provided Shirley.
Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Grays Bend Cemetery in Centerville, Tennessee.
Pallbearers will be Heath Slatton, Hooper Mills, Bradford Mills, Charles Franklin “Charlie” Mills, Zachary Hooper, Brady Johnson and Daniel Nalepa.
Visitation will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at Fourth Avenue Church of Christ, 117 Fourth Ave North. Franklin, TN.
Memorials can be made to Avalon Hospice or to Fourth Ave Church of Christ.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.