Sidney Ann Powers, age 74 of Spring Hill, passed away peacefully on July 3.
She was born in Akron, Ohio. She is proceed in death by her parents Kelly & Adriane Kellerman, stepmother Louise Kellerman, infant daughter Carrie Ann and brother Scott Kellerman.
She was a proud and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed. She is survived by her devoted husband of 30 years Larry Powers of Spring Hill, children Tim (Alyson) Welsh of Irvine, California; Kevin Welsh of Northeast, Pennsylvania; and Megan (Jonathan) Meier of Yellow Springs, Ohio; Stepchildren; Shannon (Paul) Laurenzi of Avon, OH, Michael (Dina Leader) Powers of Westlake Ohio; siblings Todd (Denise) Kellerman of Bradenton, Florida; Robin Quinn of Riverside, California; and 16 Grandchildren; Ava, Elliot, Calvin, Reagan, Declan, Milo, Quinn, Nick (Maria), Max, Grace, Izzy, Hannah, Harry, Henry and Frank.
Sidney had a wonderful and fulfilling career in banking for over 40 years. During her career, she was always very active in many Chambers of Commerce, the Better Business Bureau and the United Way, along with several other community groups.
She loved cooking, gardening, cats, birds and painting, but the most important part of her life was her family.
Visitation is at 4:00 p.m. on July 18 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with a Memorial Service to follow at 6:00 p.m. A memorial service in Ohio will be held on July 29 at Lakewood Park Cemetery in Rocky River. A graveside service is at 2:00 p.m. that day, and a celebration of life will follow.
Memorial denotations may be made Cancer Society.
