Stan Stacey, age 46, of Franklin, Tennessee, formerly of Nashville, went to be with the Lord on April 17, 2020.
Stan adored his children, Celia and Clara. He was a member of Fellowship Bible Church in Brentwood, Tennessee. A 1992 graduate of Franklin Road Academy, he received his undergraduate degree from the University of Tennessee and a masters of business degree from Belmont University. He was a loving father, son and brother who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He leaves behind his two daughters, Celia and Clara Stacey; parents, Dwight and Sherry Stacey; sister, Gayle (Robert) Hicks; niece and nephew, Lily and Houston Hicks; grandmother, Christine Walls and mother of his children, Elise Stacey. Preceded in death by grandparents, Hugh and Mary Ruth Stacey, and Gene Walls.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Bryant Cemetery in Mooresville, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Helping Hands International, Churches of Christ Disaster Relief or the charity of your choice.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
