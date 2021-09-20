Stephanie Georgia Wilson-Clark, age 39, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Aug. 30, 2021. Stephie is survived by: her husband, Robert Clark; parents, David H. “Dave” and Peggy A. Wilson; daughters, Savannah Clark and Evelyn “Evie” Clark; brothers, Christopher G. Wilson and Michael B. Wilson; niece, Skylar Wilson and friend, Robbie Wilhoite. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 10 a.m., Sept. 25, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service.
