Stephen Kyle Anderson, age 36, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away May 22, 2021 from injuries sustained from an accident on the lake. Kyle was a graduate of St. Charles North High School in Illinois. He received his bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University. Kyle was a devoted husband and father of two who enjoyed being outdoors, playing golf, cycling with friends and taking his family on adventures. He dreamed of growing old with his family in Tennessee and was so loved by everyone who knew him.
Survived by: wife, Brittany Anderson; son, Bennett Anderson; daughter, Sawyer Anderson; parents, Andy and Jeanne Anderson; brothers, A.J. (Laura) Anderson, Tamon (Alyssa) Anderson, James Anderson and Lamond Anderson; sisters, Megan (Derek) Farquharson and Phara Anderson; grandparents, Glenn E. Anderson and Rebecca Brannon; father-in-law, Jerry (Jenni) Cekander and mother-in-law, Teresa (Dan) Duitsman and other loving family members.
Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m., Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Brandon Abbott officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be A.J. Anderson, Tamon Anderson, James Anderson, Lamond Anderson, Bobby Schiller, Kyle Fenton, Elliott Khansari and Brennen Cox. Memorials may be made to the Brittany Anderson & Children’s Memorial Fund, c/o First Bank, Attn: Clint McCain, 4824 Main Street, Suite A, Spring Hill, TN 37174. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Friday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.