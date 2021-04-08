Stephen Ray Griggs, age 56, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away April 2, 2021. Steve was born in Williamson County, Tennessee and went to school at Hillsboro School and Fairview High School. He was a paint contractor for many years. Steve was a fun-loving guy that was down to earth. He was a simple man that adored and loved his family dearly.
Preceded in death by parents, Harold Griggs and Marie Carter Griggs Talley. Survived by: wife, Laurie Griggs; sons, Matt (Clearissa) Griggs and Tyler (Katie Griffin) Griggs; daughter, Anastasia (Jesse) Fowler; grandchildren, Jaiden, Jerica and Jesse Fowler, and Brandon and Layla Griggs; brother, Troy (Lynn) Griggs and other loving family members.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Hershel Osborne officiating. Interment Johnson Chapel Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the Steve Griggs Memorial Fund. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday and 11 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
