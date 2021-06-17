Sterling Arthur Reed, age 94, of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee died June 14, 2021.
He was born in Williamson County, Tennessee to the late Samuel P. and Mamie Hall Reed. Sterling was a veteran of the U.S. Navy where he was 2nd Class Seaman. He retired from Jamison Bedding after 46 years. Sterling was a member of Thompson’s Station Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Melvinia Qualls Reed of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee; son, Sterling Larry Reed of Springfield, Tennessee; daughter, Linda Ann Reed of Chapmansboro, Tennessee; step-daughters, Darlene Parks of Spring Hill, Tennessee, Debbie (Bobby) Cates of Columbia, Tennessee and Diane (Terry) Hodge of Columbia, Tennessee; step-son, Donnie (Betty) Beasley of Spring Hill, Tennessee; brother, Jimmy Wayne (Brenda) Reed of Fairview, Tennessee; sisters, Clara Mae Nuss of Southport, North Carolina and Hazel Joyce King of Nashville, Tennessee; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank The Waters of Cheatham nurses and staff in Ashland City, Tennessee, as well as the staff and nurses of Avalon Hospice in Franklin and Nashville. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, June 18, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Chaplain Mike Dodrill officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Calvin King, Kelly King, Barry Robinson, Jr., Dylan Robinson, Caleb Krantz and Bubba Hodge. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Thursday and one hour prior to the service at SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK & FUNERAL HOME, 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com
