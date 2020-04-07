Steve Harmond, age 50, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away April 6, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.
He was born in Pulaski, Tennessee to Carol Flye Curtis and the late Jerry Wayne Harmond. He worked for Newell-Rubbermaid for 21 years. Steve was a loving husband and father who loved to fish and ride his motorcycle.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Amy Harmond; son, Scott Harmond; daughter, Jessica (Derek) Cammarata; mother, Carol Flye Curtis; and brother, Jeff (Gail) Harmond.
A private family graveside will be held at Spring Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Colorectal Cancer Alliance, 1025 Vermont Ave N.W., Suite 1066, Washington, DC 20005.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
