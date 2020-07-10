Steve Lunsford, age 72, of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee passed away on July 8, 2020 at his home. Born in Asheville, North Carolina to the late John Franklin Lunsford and Sallie Kate Mundy Lunsford. Steve was a veteran of the US Army and a long-time resident of Williamson County, Tennessee.
He leaves behind a son, Charles Lunsford; brother, Bruce (Carmel) Lunsford; sisters, Patsy Pounders and Beverly (Michael) Barrett; significant other, Leona Adkins.
A memorial gathering will be held from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Steve’s cremated remains will be placed to rest at the West Cemetery in Weaverville, North Carolina.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
